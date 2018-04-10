It Happened In Hong Kong review: This Amol Parashar and Aahana Kumra web series is ideal for those short breaks at work

Viu’s It Happened in Hong Kong stars Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar. Viu’s It Happened in Hong Kong stars Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar.

Starring Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar, Viu’s web series It Happened in Hong Kong just finished with its season and without taking itself too seriously, the show delivered on many accounts.

It Happened in Hong Kong starts off as a casual, breezy story about two ‘desis’ who accidentally meet in Hong Kong and decide to enjoy their vacation together. There isn’t much plot here to rave about but that comes out as one of the plus factors for this series. She thinks of herself as a travel writer and he is buried under the family business, these are the people who escaped from Ayan Mukerji’s coming-of-age screenplays at some point but ended up coming-of-age without Ranbir Kapoor as their pal. Shyni Shetty and Amol Parashar have co-written the series which essentially could be called an extended advertisement for Hong Kong tourism but the show’s light attitude makes up for the compulsory Hong Kong sights that feel forced at times.

The casual colloquial dialogue writing and the nonchalant attitude of the characters supported by the strong performances of the leads give this show the vibe that carries it through its four episodes. The show rests entirely on the shoulders of its two lead actors as there aren’t any other cast members and given their strong controlled mannerisms, they manage to trick the viewer into believing that this is an impromptu exercise. Everything works well until the conflict is introduced in the third episode, which is short-lived and doesn’t provoke the viewer as much as it does the characters. But the show manages to get back to its breeziness by the end of the last episode.

The show heavily relies on music. The title track “Aao Mere Sang Chalo” feels like an overdosage after a while.

Aahana has become a popular face after her appearance in last year’s acclaimed film Lipstick Under My Burkha. Her act in another web series Official Chukyagiri, which is now called Official CEOgiri, makes her an acquainted face on the web sphere too. Amol Parashar is still basking in the glory of Tripling’s Chitvan and this show adds another feather to his hat as he serves as the co-writer as well.

The show leaves the viewer with a smile and while this is not a story that will change anyone’s life but sometimes all we need is something so light and does not require much of attention or investment from the viewer’s end.

