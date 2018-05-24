Idris Elba will star in Netflix’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idris Elba will star in and direct The Hunchback of Notre Dame Idris Elba will star in and direct The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idris Elba is all set to feature in and direct the modern retelling of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix. Sources tell Variety, the 45-year-old star will also produce and compose music for the currently untitled film.

Based on the classic 19th-century gothic romance novel, the plot revolves around Quasimodo, a hunchback, who falls in love with the gypsy Esmeralda. Elba will play Quasimodo.

This will be the Luther actor’s second directorial venture, after Yardie which releases this year. The Current War scribe Michael Mitnick will write the modern-day version, with Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones co-producing for Automatik, along with Green Door’s Ana Garanito.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame has been adapted a number of times, with Disney’s ’90s animated classic featuring voices of Demi Moore and Kevin Kline being the most famous example. The film’s score was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Idris Elba rose to fame after he portrayed drug trafficker Stringer Bell on the HBO series The Wire. Since then, Elba has featured in a variety of popular and acclaimed shows and movies, including the likes of BBC series Luther and the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. The British actor has been nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award and four times for a Golden Globe.

Elba was last seen in the record-breaking Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War, where he portrayed the character of Heimdall. Elba has also been in the running of the new James Bond, as fans want the Brit actor to take on the role of the famous spy based on the Ian Fleming series of the same name. However, the actor will not be essaying the role on the big screen in near future as he has rubbished all the rumours concerning the subject.

(with inputs from PTI)

