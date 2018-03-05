House of Cards Season 6 teaser: Robin Wright’s Claire takes charge

House of Cards new teaser: Robin Wright takes the reigns. House of Cards new teaser: Robin Wright takes the reigns.

Netflix’s popular show House of Cards is returning with its final season. The show has been streaming on Netflix for five years now and while it started as the story of a couple who are hungry for power, the show will now focus on Claire (Robin Wright) as she tries to be the President that Frank could never be.

Claire has always been a popular character on the show and her journey as the one who controls her surroundings in a manipulative way has always held audience’s interest. Her icy queen demeanour has remained consistent through the show and while she was earlier sharing the screen space with Kevin Spacey, now, the show will be completely focused on her.

In the past few months, the Netflix show House of Cards has been through a lot. After the sexual harassment allegations against the show’s lead actor Kevin Spacey, the future of the show was dicey but Netflix soon confirmed that they will bring back the much loved series. Kevin Spacey was later fired from all Netflix projects. With Robin Wright’s Claire assuming the driver’s seat now, the show is all set to tell the story of Claire’s Presidency.

“We’re just getting started,” Claire declares in this new teaser as she spins on her President’s chair in the Oval office.

Alongside Robin Wright, the show also stars Michael Kelly, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Cody Fern, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Over the past five years, House of Cards has received 53 Emmy nominations and has managed to secure seven wins.

