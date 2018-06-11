House of Cards season 6: Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood takes command

House of Cards season 6 is expected to begin streaming this year. House of Cards season 6 is expected to begin streaming this year.

Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood has assumed US presidency in the new House of Cards images released by Netflix today. These images come after a short teaser was released in March earlier this year following the exit of Kevin Spacey from the popular show. Spacey was fired after multiple men and women accused him of sexual misconduct in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal. Spacey was also fired from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, and Christopher Plummer had to portray his character in the film.

The eight-episode season 6 of House of Cards will be the final season of the streaming giant’s one of the most successful TV shows. Claire broke the fourth wall at the end of the last season after we had seen Kevin Spacey directly addressing the audience. She looked right at the camera along with her husband. Oh, and she also became the President. And after Spacey’s exit, it is her turn to rule the country. She does look presidential material.

The images do not reveal much in terms of plot. Also, we still do not know how Frank Underwood’s absence will be explained. The perfect way to explain it may be to kill him off-screen. And it is not as if main characters have not been killed before. Game of Thrones is famous for that. Also right from the first episode of Breaking Bad, we knew Walter White would end up dead.

Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern have joined the cast for the final season and Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are set to return.

House of Cards season 6 should begin streaming on Netflix this year.

