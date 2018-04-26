First look of Hina Khan’s short film Smart Phone revealed

Hina Khan was last in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. Hina Khan was last in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan is all set to be back on the screen. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has shot for a short film titled Smart Phone. Though not much has been revealed about the short film yet, the actor has shared her look from it on her official Twitter handle. In the collage shared by Hina, she is seen in two completely different looks. In one, she is a simple woman from a village and in the other, she wears a glamorous look of a modern woman.

“My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon🤞✌️,” tweeted Hina. After speculation about her acting career, Hina confirmed her comeback on social media. She wrote, “Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. 😊 hv a good day.” Smart Phone will mark Hina’s debut in the digital space.

My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon🤞✌️ pic.twitter.com/chbLcxdGki — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018

Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. 😊 hv a good day http://t.co/EqUfNC6u0I — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years. But she walked out of the show after she thought that her role had nothing much to offer. After the daily soap, Hina ventured into the space of reality shows. She first participated in Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi and later made it to the headlines for her stay in the controversial house of Bigg Boss. In both the shows, her willingness to perform made her a finalist but she could not lift the winner’s trophy.

Recently, the actor was awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Entertainer (Television). Hina shared the news on her Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of the award, Hina wrote on Instagram, ” pledged my realism, my substance, my enthusiasm, my vulnerabilities, my drudgery, my turmoil, my gratification, I stood Persistent ! Life doesn’t give u a sunny side up u gotta break it out of it , extract d beauty n rubbish d rubbish.Your love all the way, #ItCameFromWhereItMattersTheMost #KarmaKarmaKarma Grattitude🙏 Thank you God🤲 prayers and positivity.”

