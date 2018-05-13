Her First Time review: Divya Unny’s short film skillfully captures a father-daughter’s first tryst with menstruation

Her First Time is a short film exploring how a father deals with his daughter getting periods for the first time. Her First Time is a short film exploring how a father deals with his daughter getting periods for the first time.

First times are always special. Be it your first kiss, your first drink or your baby’s first step, first times always tend to hold a special place in our hearts. And for every girl on this planet, equally significant is the first time she gets her period. Divya Unny’s new short film titled Her First Time explores the kind of emotional and physical importance menstruation holds not just in a child but also their parents’ lives.

The 8-minute long short film opens with a shot of a young girl (Vedika Nanwani) who gets her first period while her gynaecologist mother (Veena Nair) is at work. The only person around is her father. There is an interesting parallel happening as while the mother is trying to get a woman in labour to make the push, at home, her daughter is also pushing herself to handle the situation. To make things worse, her father is also equally confused about what to do.

While the short film remains fair to the sensitive topic it has picked up, it is somewhat let down by its cast. Satyajit Sharma in the role of the father delivers his dialogues in a rehearsed manner and is unable to convey his emotions convincingly. While on the other hand, Veena and Vedika deliver fairly decent performances. But nevertheless, what shines through and through in the short film is its plot. Menstruation still remains a taboo topic among many rural communities as well as urban dwellers. While a lot has been said about the stereotypes around periods among the uneducated classes, Her First Time presents a refreshing take on how the problem is dealt with in modern, upper-middle-class households.

While generally daughters are led to believe that things like these are only meant to be shared with their mothers, Her First Time chooses to break that very stereotype. With the help of his wife’s planning and some internet research, Naveen is able to take care of the situation deftly and fill in his wife’s shoes pretty comfortably. Guess there is always a first time for everything.

