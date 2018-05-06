Helena Bonham Carter ‘terrified’ to play Princess Margaret in The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter will take over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby in The Crown season 3. Helena Bonham Carter will take over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby in The Crown season 3.

Helena Bonham Carter has said she is “terrified” to be playing the role of Princess Margaret in the third season of the hit Netflix show The Crown. The 51-year-old actor’s casting in the royal drama has been confirmed by the streaming giant and she joins Olivia Coleman (Queen Elizabeth) and Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) in the third season.

Coleman and Menzies take over from Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played the royal couple in the first two seasons of the show created by Peter Morgan. Carter, who has appeared in the films such as the Harry Potter series (Bellatrix Lestrange) and The King’s Speech (Queen Elizabeth), takes over from Vanessa Kirby, who was nominated for a BAFTA for her portrayal of Princess Margaret.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter than Vanessa,” Carter said in a statement released by Netflix. Kirby’s performance has been praised widely by the critics.

Netflix has also announced that Jason Watkins, best known for miniseries The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, will be playing British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in the upcoming installment.

“I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team,” Watkins said.

The third season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix next year.

