Haq Se mid-season trailer: Surveen Chawla and Rajeev Khandelwal starrer gear up for a riveting finale

The last episode of Alt Balaji’s web series Haq Se left viewers curious to know if the Mirza sisters (Meher, Jannat, Amal and Bano) will fulfill their dreams or not. The audience will soon know it all as the remaining episodes of the Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla starrer will stream on the digital platform from April 6. Making an announcement about it, the makers released a mid-season trailer of the Ekta Kapoor backed show.

In the trailer, we get a hint about what is to follow in the life of the Mirza family which is based in Kashmir. Starting from where it left, we get to witness a love story flourishing between Jannat Mirza (Parul Gulati) and Raghu (Karanvir Sharma). Meher aka Surveen Chawla and Dr Naushad Rizvi played by Rajeev Khandelwal too seem to have fallen in love but their relationship might soon hit a roadblock too. Bano, who had a Fatwa issued in her name for living her dream of being a rockstar, has given up on it and the youngest in the family Amal continues to have a troubled relationship with her elder sister Jannat.

Sharing the trailer, Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “All those who were asking for Haq se! 6th April all remaining episodes will be live. Booom !!!!” Rajeev Khandelwal also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle.

The picturesque locales of Kashmir and the local dialect are pleasing. An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women, the show has been a gritty tale which keeps you hooked to your screen. With the rest of the episodes releasing soon, it will be interesting to see where destiny will take the four Mirza sisters.

