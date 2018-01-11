Haq Se trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla starrer is more than just a love story set in Kashmir

Watch Haq Se trailer: The web series is a story of the Mirza family and the dreams of its four sisters – Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal. Watch Haq Se trailer: The web series is a story of the Mirza family and the dreams of its four sisters – Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal.

An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic drama Little Women, Haq Se is the latest offering of Ekta Kapoor’s web portal AltBalaji. The web series set in Kashmir stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla in the lead and going by the recently released trailer, it surely will grab many eyeballs.

The story of the ‘heaven of India’ Kashmir has been presented by many, but the Ken Ghosh directorial looks fresh and something which has not been captured before. As the trailer plays, we are introduced to the story of the Mirza family and the dreams of its four sisters – Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal. Bano will pursue her career in music. Amal who has a flirtatious touch to her character will go to Mumbai and will marry a rich guy. Jannat who introduces her sisters wishes to be a world-famous journalist and the last one Meher played by Surveen Chawla who is a doctor and according to Jannat will get married and have “two annoyingly perfect brats like her.” Together these four are each other’s biggest strength.

The other highlight of the two-and-a-half-minute trailer is Dr Naushad Rizvi aka Rajeev Khandelwal who in the first glance seems to be an arrogant man. His first meeting with Meher played by Surveen is not a pleasant one and we wonder how the two will fall in love with each other in the story and will get on the same page. Unlike the poster of the series. the makers haven’t cashed on the sizzling chemistry of Rajeev and Surveen who have earlier worked together in Ekta’s TV show, Kahiin Toh Hoga.

Though we know the web series is primarily a love story, but the trailer catches attention as it brings up the bigger issue of a woman’s right to voice her opinion in a society where politics overshadows the ideologies of its townsfolk. In the trailer, we see the house of the Mirza family ransacked because of a provocative blog, written by Jannat, who aspires to be a world-famous journalist. Later we see how the four sisters are bound down by their geographical situation and the rising fundamentalism in the region.

Haq Se, the web series helmed by Ken Ghosh, has been shot at pristine locations of Himachal Pradesh and Manali which adds to the sumptuous cinematography of the show. Also starring Parul Gulati, Simone Singh, Rukhsar, Aanchal Sharma, Nikkesha Rangwala, Pavail Gulati and Karanvir Sharma, Haq Se will release on AltBalaji in February.

