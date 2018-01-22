Haq Se director Ken Ghosh: Not boldness but content rules digital medium

Ken Ghosh spills the beans on his new web series Haq Se. Ken Ghosh spills the beans on his new web series Haq Se.

After ruling the television, Ekta Kapoor has opened up a new world with ALTBalaji that promotes quality content. Its latest series Haq Se is all set to enthrall the audience. With a stellar star cast comprising Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla, the show has been helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Ghosh. Recently, indianexpress.com got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Ken, to know more about the show and the world of web for content creators.

The series is an adaptation of Little Women, and with Ken having read it, we asked if it restricted his creativity. The director smiled to say, “It tends to happen but for me, I moved what I read to the back of my head and started afresh. Also, the credit goes to the writers to have put up a new engrossing tale on papers. At the end of the day, you can’t take your audience for granted and feel they know about the book. You have to give them something new.”

When asked why did they choose Kashmir as the backdrop, he replied, “Little Women is set in a cold place. When it’s chilly outside, the family huddles together for warmth. And we wanted to show a similar situation. Also the novel is based during the American Civil War and how the mother becomes the father of the house, and the sisters start fighting all battles together. All these made Kashmir look the obvious choice.”

While talking to all actors of Haq Se, Ken’s praise was a common factor with everyone feeling lucky to have worked with him, we wondered how Ken is behind the camera. He said, “Everyday is different and also depends on the scenes that we are canning. But the best thing about my team is that it takes the energy of the scenes and gears up accordingly making life easier for me.”

Having worked in all mediums, Ken refuses to choose his favourite as he quipped, “I love shooting, whatever be the medium. I just get bored very easily so can’t go on shooting the same thing over and over. Web gives me the chance to work short term and so I definitely enjoy it.”

As he mentioned the web, we asked him if the conception that bold rules the digital medium is really true. “Not at all, as at the end of the day only content works. You can have the boldest of series but if it doesn’t connect with the audience it’s futile. What web gives to creative forces is the freedom to experiment. What we have done with Haq Se is not bold. It’s shot like a film but it couldn’t have released but makes a great web content.”

Ask him if strong characters or good actors make a project, and Ken shared, “Aaah…well on paper it’s the character but definitely it’s a combination of both. Good writing needs good actors to take things forward.” When we further quizzed, who is his favourite actor, among all he has worked with. “There’s something good about everybody; some are amazing actors, others are great human beings, while some are just fun to be with, I have different equations with everyone so it won’t be right to choose,” he replied.

Lastly, we asked Ken when is he directing his next film, to which he replied, “No idea.”

Haq Se stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawala in the lead roles. Apart from them Simone Singh, Rukhsar, Parul Gulati, Aanchal Sharma, Nikeesha Rangwal, Karanvir Sharma, Vaquar Sheikh, Neelu Kohli and Pavail Gulati will play pivotal roles. It will launch in sometime next month on ALTBalaji.

