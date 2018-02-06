Rajeev Khandelwal: Everytime I come back, I don’t even expect people to recognise me

Rajeev Khandelwal spoke about the journey of being Dr Naushad Rizvi in Ekta Kapoor web-series Haq Se. Rajeev Khandelwal spoke about the journey of being Dr Naushad Rizvi in Ekta Kapoor web-series Haq Se.

Compliments and praises haven’t stopped coming towards ALTBalaji’s new web series Haq Se. While the female starcast Surveen Chawla, Parul Gulati and Simone Singh have been lauded for their acting skills, Rajeev Khandelwal has once again managed to leave his mark with a remarkable performance. Rajeev has reunited with his Kahiin Toh Hoga co-star Surveen and the two actors have showcased a crackling chemistry, leaving the audience asking for more. Making a comeback after his film Fever, Rajeev seemed really happy to tread his journey from TV to films and now web. “I am so happy that in these years I was in the position to duel in all mediums and not get stuck. I didn’t let anyone categorise or limit my work when it comes to medium,” he shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The actor time and again spoke about how the script got him to sign Haq Se. We asked him about his basic tick boxes to take up a show. Also, this being his digital debut, we wondered why he chose Haq Se, when the show revolves around the four sisters. “The script has to call you and appeal you and your sensibilities. I am not someone who checks setups and teams before signing a project. I don’t gauge my performance with this. There are times when someone can leave a mark with just one scene. I only feel happy and proud to be associated with Haq Se,” Rajeev shared with a smile.

Talking about the journey and challenges of playing Dr Naushad Rizvi, the 42-year-old actor said, “He is a complicated character to perform and was no mean task. You may feel it’s easy to have a poker face all along but Naushad is beyond that. He had to have a vulnerability in his eyes, angst on his face and what he has gone in his past, it all has made him quite unexpected. I would like to share that it’s all Ken Ghosh’s vision. Whatever I had in mind about the character, he changed it all. It’s also really tough to please that man (laughs). But every character in Haq Se has a Ken Ghosh stamp on it.”

Rajeev shared with us how he has only wanted things in life which he felt he deserved. “This is how I am as a person. I have always got things only Haq Se, and don’t like anything which I feel, I am not worthy to possess.” On the same lines, we then questioned him on how in a time when ‘out of sight is always out of mind’ he enjoys an unaffected fan base, even when he stays away from screen for so long. “I really don’t know and I have never expected it also. Everytime I comeback, it’s always with a feeling that no one will remember me. Trust me, I don’t even expect people to even recognise me. As for me, neither I have nor will I ever want to encash on my past work. All I can say is that people have been really kind to me for not just screen I have always remained absent from social media, award shows or parties. I really think all this has to do with the kind of characters that I have played on-screen. And this is what I have wanted that it never has a shelf life, and people always remember my projects and roles,” averred the Table No 21 actor.

We also mentioned how Rajeev’s fan base, especially among girls, remains intact knowing the fact that he is married, and whether only male actors enjoy this privilege. The Aamir star stated, “That’s a wrong assumption. Anushka Sharma recently announced her marriage. Also I think it all depends on your own conviction. When Shah Rukh Khan entered showbiz, he wasn’t scared to say he was married. When Rajeev Khandelwal got married, he announced it with pride. It’s all in your mindset and times have changed. Look at Vidya Balan, she continues to do some wonderful work even when she is married. You should be sure of it as more than outsiders, we tend to form perceptions.”

Lastly, when we asked him whether it was difficult building his career in the industry being an outsider, Rajeev shot back saying, “No it hasn’t been and I think if you love your career it’s never difficult. One should enjoy all phases – the highs and lows, as it’s part of your journey. One just needs to never give up and continue, putting in all they have. It doesn’t make a difference if you fail sometimes and I think nobody ever has a smooth career or a cakewalk journey. I don’t want to glamorise my career but everyone has their own shares and kinds of struggles.”

