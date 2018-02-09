Haq Se actor Parul Gulati: I want to play flawed characters, not be a quintessential heroine

With the most powerful dialogues to mouth and a really strong character to play, web series Haq Se actor Parul Gulati has finally received the praise she has been pining for. With the most powerful dialogues to mouth and a really strong character to play, web series Haq Se actor Parul Gulati has finally received the praise she has been pining for.

Rohtak born actor Parul Gulati is back in the spotlight after bagging Ekta Kapoor’s Haq Se. The ALTBalaji web series that launched its 11 epsiodes earlier this month has been receiving a thunderous response. And the limelight has been shining on Parul, who plays brave heart journalist Janna in the series. With the most powerful dialogues to mouth and a really strong character to play, Parul has finally received the praise she has been pining for. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she spoke about Haq Se, how she wants to play flawed characters and the rise of digital medium.

We first asked Parul whether playing a Pakistani in POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke helped her enact the role of Jannat in this series. “A bit yes since I watched a lot of Pakistani TV dramas to work on my language and mannerism. But then both characters are very different and that’s where the challenge lies. Unlike Afreen (her character in POW), Jannat is a young, modern day independent journalist, who doesn’t think twice before voicing her opinions. So while all the Kashmiri research helped, I had to do mehnat again to learn more,” shared Parul.

Sharing about her homework for Jannat, the actor quipped, “I really love the process of preparing for a character, so from makeup to accessories, I worked on everything. (Showing off a simple black watch on her wrist) I picked this watch from a flea market after I saw a journalist wearing a similar one. I build up an entire backstory that her father gifted this watch to Jannat, and every time she is sad, she looks at it, and the word happy imprinted on it automatically boosts her up. While I prepare so much, once I am on sets, I leave it all aside and completely go by the directors’ vision.”

When asked if she had any apprehensions of being part of a project with four female leads, Parul quipped, “Not all, I think all of us are heroines in this show. Also I think we need to change the mindset and produce more projects on women together. This is the reason I love Sonam Kapoor, who got together a bunch of ladies for Aisha and now Veere Di Wedding. Let’s support each other and not just compete. Also the script was the hero of Haq Se. Each one of us had an author-backed character.”

When we asked her if there is a Jannat in Parul, the young actor shared with a smile, “A bit yes, as I am also very impulsive like her. But overall the agendas and motives in our lives are very different. She is fighting for a bigger cause, that us as actors have no idea about. Also I am a narcissist and love talking about myself. She keeps her family ahead and Jannat is much more smarter.”

Having being in the industry for some time now, we asked Parul whether she feels she has finally got her due. “I really don’t know but I taking small steps in the ladder to reach high. But yes, I have waited for a long time. I did three Punjabi films and was waiting for the right projects to come my way. I think I was extremely lucky to have got great shows like POW and Haq Se within a year, which is a dream come true. For now, I would want to do characters that are flawed, and not the quintessential heroine. I hate positive characters, as it’s unreal and boring. I want to do roles which makes me struggle and gives me sleepless nights,” said Parul.

Lastly talking about the digital medium, the actor, who is also an entrepreneur successfully running a business of making hair extensions, shared, “I think it’s great. Whoever I know are working thanks to the boom of the web world. Also, it gives a chance to a lot of independent filmmakers to express themselves without the fear of censor. The best part is that it brings content so close to you. One can easily watch their favourite shows, even when tucked up inside their beds.”

