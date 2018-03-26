Omerta director Hansal Mehta to direct web series The Scam

The Omerta director took to Twitter to announce that he would be helming a web series called The Scam The Omerta director took to Twitter to announce that he would be helming a web series called The Scam

Omerta director Hansal Mehta is quite excited about helming the upcoming web series titled The Scam. The show is based on the upheaval in the financial market in 1992. The series’ screenplay will be based on the book, The Scam, which has been penned by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

The filmmaker recently tweeted, “Am so grateful that I’m getting to tell this thrilling story. I’ve always been mistakenly addressed as Harshad Mehta… Now I get to tell you his story. Our stories like our names are very different! Thank you @nairsameer @suchetadalal @Moneylifers for this ‘Scam’!”

Hansal had earlier given a statement about helming the project, “I had read The Scam many years ago and even toyed with the idea of making it into a film. The film never got made! I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together and he offered this subject to me I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I’m looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life!”

Hansal is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming political thriller, Omerta, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Omerta will hit the big screen on April 20. Hansal’s last digital association was for the historical web show Bose: Dead/Alive, also starring Rajkummar.

