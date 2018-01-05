Golden Globes 2018: Why The Sinner could win Best Television Limited Series

The Sinner has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. The Sinner has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

The Sinner, starring Jessica Biel, is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same name. And the show has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at this year’s Golden Globes.

The show is new, but it has managed to earn the many accolades it has thanks to an unusual and interesting plot. A murder mystery, but not in the conventional sense of the word; here we already know who has committed the murder, the only thing we don’t know is the motive behind the said murder.

Basically, The Sinner is a whydunnit, and not a whodunnit. A woman stabs a man to death at a public place, but according to her, she doesn’t understand why she committed the crime in the first place. The series is better paced and filmed than most crime shows on air right now. And Jessica Biel as protagonist Cora Tannetti is not only convincing, but powerful in her role.

What sets the show apart is the fact that the chase between the culprit and the detective (played to perfection by Bill Pullman) is not your run-of-the-mill cat-and-mouse chase. The character of Pullman, Harry Ambrose, is perplexed, sad, and even a bit cynical. In fact, both Biel and Pullman’s characters are more humane than you would imagine. And it is no surprise then that the series in its first run has managed to grab so many eyeballs.

“We are really hoping to hear soon if we get to come back or not. Initially, the show was genuinely conceived as a limited series so it was a surprise to us as well that, with the amazing viewership and the incredible journey that this show has taken, it was even a possibility to come back,” Biel told Entertainment Weekly recently.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd