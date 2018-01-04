Golden Globes 2018: Why The Marvelous Mrs Maisel could win Best TV series (Musical or Comedy)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who is best known for giving fans the almost perfect world of Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is being touted as one of the front runners in this award category. Much like Amy’s other works, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is a fine example of sharp, witty writing and it is translated beautifully on screen by Rachel Brosnahan.

The show’s eight episodes were made available on Amazon Prime Video in November and have since been getting rave reviews. Set in the 1950s, the show is about a housewife who explores her untapped potential of being a comic after her husband leaves her unexpectedly.

Rachel’s Midge could be explained as the perfect home-maker when the show opens but is bold enough to explore her feminist side as it moves on. She wants to be the perfect wife and mother but starts finding it extremely hollow when her husband leaves her for his secretary. Her character’s evolution is charming and lovable and as she progresses with her own ambitions, she comes into her own. With a strong supporting cast that includes Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle, the show delivers with its charming sets, stunning costumes and most importantly, its smart writing.

Netflix’s reboot of Gilmore Girls earned rave reviews last year and fans were left asking for more. With The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino has given a show that will be just as loved, if not more.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been nominated alongside Black-ish, Master of None, SMILF and Will & Grace. Rachel Brosnahan has also been nominated for her work in the category Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

