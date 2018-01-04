Golden Globes 2018: Why The Handmaid’s Tale could win Best TV series (Drama)

The Handmaid’s Tale has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. The Handmaid’s Tale has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in 2017 and was undoubtedly one of the most talked about series of the year. Set in a dystopian future where fertility rates have dropped and the few remaining fertile women are subject to rape to bear children, this show was as hard-hitting as it gets.

Elisabeth Moss’ talent was appreciated and applauded when she appeared as Peggy in Mad Men but here, Moss proved that no matter what the role is, she can manage to shine. Her dynamics with her master and her friendship with Emily display Moss’ wide potential as an actor.

The plot of this show might be set in the future but the dark reality it portrays isn’t too hard to believe. In places, it reminds the viewer of George Orwell’s 1984 but in a clever, referential way. The constant policing of citizens and the huge discrimination between men and women in the show’s universe makes the audience scared but keeps them hooked.

Another standout aspect of this show was the story of Alexis Bledel’s Emily. Most viewers still remember Bledel as Rory and her performance in this Hulu show completely took the viewers by surprise.

Apart from being nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category along with The Crown, This is Us, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, two of the show’s performers have been nominated for their performances.

Elisabeth Moss has been nominated in the category Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama and Ann Dowd has been nominated in the category Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television.

