Golden Globes 2018: Why The Crown could win Best TV Series (Drama)

The Crown has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

The Crown was Netflix’s most expensive original TV show yet and their gamble has paid off. The reviews are glowing, and the second season of the show has remained almost as strong as the first one. The show is considered as one of frontrunners in Best TV Show (Drama) category of Golden Globes, and it is easy to see why.

There are far too many TV shows, movies and documentaries that aim to explore the life of royals, especially British royals. Be it the ancient kings and queens, medieval rulers, or modern monarchs, many networks have commissioned productions that purport to faithfully present a clear picture of the opulent life of royals.

But The Crown is something else. The production values are so good they befuddle the viewer. The sets are majestic, perhaps better than the real thing, the costumes so realistic that they make HBO’s famous but short-lived drama series Rome look cheap. It isn’t all show, however. The Crown has a sterling cast (you cannot do better than casting John Lithgow as Winson Churchill), great writing, plotting, music, and faithful depiction of events that should please the history buff in you.

And if that isn’t enough, The Crown’s season 2 has corrected what was not even wrong about it in the first place. The focus of the season 2 was not the Queen, but her sister and husband. And really, it worked wonderfully. We did not even know we wanted to see more of the two since the Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II was clearly the most interesting character in the first season, but the makers gave their characters room, wrote some great lines for them, and the actors (both brilliant) did the rest. The Queen, too, who was almost overshadowed was given enough screen time to make us see who, really, the show was still all about.

Although The Crown is pitted against the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones, it still stands a chance because it has epitomised the entire genre of period royal dramas. When one thinks of TV shows about royals, The Crown is the first show that comes to mind of those who have seen it. The others will catch up.

