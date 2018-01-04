Golden Globes 2018: Why Stranger Things could win Best TV series (Drama)

Stranger Things has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Stranger Things has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

After the first season of Stranger Things dropped in 2016, it solidified Netflix’s position as an original content creator even more. With its 80s charm and mysterious storytelling, Stranger Things ended up being the show that attracted a lot of binge-watchers. The first season was an instant hit and therefore, the second season gathered a lot of hype.

Set in a small town, Stranger Things is a show about the upside down, a parallel universe that operates on a darker level. Eleven, the show’s main protagonist along with the other child actors gained a lot of fame. Actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour were also applauded for their performances.

The Duffer Brothers promised to come back with a bang in the second season but the reviews for it were quite polarising. In its second season, Stranger Things explored a bigger monster but Eleven’s track about finding her sister felt stretched. The season’s riveting finale was regarded as one of the most engrossing episodes. The emotional track between Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and David Harbour’s Hopper provided the emotional touchstone for an otherwise intense drama. The evolution of Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington was noted by viewers as it provided significant growth in his story line and his contribution to the entire plot.

Stranger Things is a fan favourite and that could be the reason why it found a place in this year’s nominations as well. While it looked like the story was inching towards closure, the show is scheduled to come back for a third season as well. For Best TV Series (Drama), the show has been nominated alongside This Is Us, The Crown, Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale.

David Harbour has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television.

