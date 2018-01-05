Golden Globes 2018: Why Master of None could win Best TV series (Musical or Comedy)

Master of None has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Master of None has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Aziz Ansari became the darling of the comedy scene after his appearance on Parks and Recreation. It was only a short while before Ansari could get his own series and he delivered with the same. Master of None started in 2015 as the story of a man whose parents are first generation immigrants in America. The show had something for everybody. For the desis settled abroad, it provided a humourous outlook to their life’s problems while also balancing the emotional aspect of the family and for others, it provided some good television content.

The first season was set in New York and the second season moved away to Italy but the essence of the show stayed the same. Ansari has maintained the approach of the outsider who is constantly trying to fit in while embracing his heritage and that has kept the viewers hooked.

Master of None’s first season was a breath of fresh air and unlike many of its contemporaries, the show retained the same momentum in its second season as well. Since the show deals with cultural stereotypes, a lot of their comedy is unabashed, unafraid and comes out as strong. Issues like racism, LGBT rights, harassment at work place are dealt with in a mature yet not-so-boring way which is quite rare.

This year, Netflix’s Master of None is competing at the Golden Globes against shows like Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, SMILF and Will & Grace.

Ansari has also been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy for his portrayal of Dev Shah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd