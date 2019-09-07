Gillian Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown

Gillian Anderson, best known for The X-Files and The Fall, has joined the cast of Netflix’s period drama The Crown. She will play late British prime minister and Conservative Party politician Margaret Thatcher in the series.

Advertising

The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation to the present.

The official account of the show posted the news on Twitter. The tweet read, “Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production.”

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

Gillian Anderson said in a statement, “I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman. Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Margaret Thatcher, who shared a hostile relationship with the Queen, served as the UK prime minister from 1979 to 1990 and her controversial political, social and economic policies collectively came to be known as Thatcherism.

Advertising

In the first two seasons of The Crown, Claire Foy played the main role. Olivia Colman will be taking over the reins from her from third season onwards. Similarly, Tobias Menzies will now play the role of Prince Philip instead of Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of Princess Margaret, succeeding Vanessa Kirby.

The Crown Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix from November 17.