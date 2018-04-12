Gaurav Chopra: Compared to television, digital space offers more variety in roles

Indianexpress.com recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Gaurav Chopra to talk about his roles in web series. Indianexpress.com recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Gaurav Chopra to talk about his roles in web series.

The digital space is brimming with original, interesting and experimental content. The one series that has become the talk of the town currently is Love Lust and Confusion. The show on Viu talks about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day-to-day life. While Tara Alisha Berry and Rajat Barmecha play the lead roles, popular television star Gaurav Chopra will be seen in a very pivotal cameo. Indianexpress.com recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with the Uttaran fame actor to talk about his role, its similarity with SRK’s ‘Jug’, love and life, the growth of digital space and a lot more.

While Gaurav has been shining on the small screen, he shared that the move towards digital space was an exciting one. “There were so many things that got me to sign this show. I was doing Four Play for ALTBalaji when this offer came by. From doing a hardcore commercial comedy, here I was getting to do something so varied. As an actor, it was an exciting time to switch between the characters within a short span. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the characters,” stated the actor.

When asked if he was apprehensive about being a part of a multi-starrer show, Gaurav smiled to say, “An actor of my level cannot be insecure ever. I knew it’s a cameo and the character is the most different one in the entire series. Through the romantic association he forms with Poorna (Tara), he mentors her and with his philosophy and shows her light. He is very real and sensitive and has a lot of layers, and will be definitely an interesting watch.” We asked Gaurav about his philosophy of love and life, to which he quipped, “I feel the biggest mistake that we do is to try to define it. What we think of love and life, all its interpretation changes in five-ten years. That’s the basic evolution of human, for as you grow, you understand life better. I think when there’s something honest that brings a sense of happiness, satisfaction, peace, and excitement together; that’s the actual feeling of love.

The actor got married recently, and he believes that has changed nothing about him and his outlook towards relationships. “I have always been known to be someone who runs away from commitment but that has never been the case. I have always enjoyed looking at long-term goals with the women in my life. I feel it’s a great feeling to make someone the center of your universe and enjoy the same in their lives too. I had to draw up my experiences in my character Rahil Khan, who comes across as an evolved and emotionally mature person. So, there’s a similarity between the two.”

Along with the ‘Khan’ surname and being the philosopher in the leading lady’s quest to find love and life, we wondered if there’s more similarity between him and Jehangir Khan of Love You Zindagi. Laughing out loud, Gaurav quipped, “No, there’s no other comparison. Yes, we both mentor the girl, but my character will also have a romantic association. Yes, I cannot guarantee the difference but I can promise you that all girls will relate to what Rahil says in the show. It’s a gift to all the ladies from my side.”

Talking about his stint in the digital medium, the actor quipped, “I have been a maverick in doing different things all the time. Along with an actor, I have traveled abroad. I did an international reality show, theatre and more. I was not being just a typical television face. During Bigg Boss, the makers had put my videos and footages more on their streaming platform than on television, and that’s how I found a new and younger generation audience. I love the affection that comes my way and I have nothing to complain.”

Lastly, talking about his future television outings, Gaurav stated, “I am on the brink of signing something. It’s an intense, strong and impactful role, something that’s expected of me. After being in the industry for so long, you can’t be repeating roles and so I was waiting for a good project. Unfortunately, TV doesn’t offer too much variety while digital does. But you will get to see me in something really exciting, very soon.”

New episodes of Love Lust and Confusion are released every Saturday on Viu.

