GangStars first look: Here are the roles Jagpathy Babu, Shweta Basu Prasad and Navdeep will play

After its original Breathe starring R Madhavan, Amazon Prime Video is making inroads into the regional space. The streaming platform will soon launch its first Telugu web series titled Gangstars. The series will star Jagapathy Babu, Shweta Basu Prasad, Navdeep and Siddhu. The first look posters of the characters in the uber cool, savvy avatars were unveiled on Thursday with the teaser to be launched on Friday.

While Jagapathy Babu will be playing a gangster named KD, Navdeep will be essaying the role of a crazy star Vishwa. Shweta will be playing “a biopolar, tantrum throwing superstar” named Aishwarya and Siddhu will be seen as a movie buff. The series is touted to be a crime drama. Well-known Telugu director Nandhini Reddy has penned the script for the series while it has been directed by Ajay Bhuvan of Dhada fame. Gangstars will be available in Tamil and Hindi as well.

See Gangstars first look posters here:

Here’s my first look from #GangStars, Very excited about this web series.#GangStarsTeaser will be out tomorrow.. Stay tuned to @PrimeVideoIN. pic.twitter.com/7T7zPxyX8x — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) May 17, 2018

Say hello to VISHWA

the GANGSTAR a laugh riot of a series coming your way soon :) #gangstars

The first Telugu amazon original series :) pic.twitter.com/a8WOi0a19l — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) May 17, 2018

Amazon Prime Video has already produced some original series for India. The first original from the streaming platform was Inside Edge starring Vivek Oberoi and Richha Chaddha. The series was a huge hit and also was renewed for a second season which will be unveiled in 2019. Amazon also produced Breathe starring R Madhavan, an eight-episode series about the extent a father is willing to go for his son. They also backed the web series of several stand-up comedians such as Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh and Naveen Richards among others.

