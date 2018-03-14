Iain Glen on Game of Thrones finale: When I read it, I thought it was brilliant

Iain Glen is also known for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Iain Glen is also known for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Unexpected twists and turns keep fans glued to Game of Thrones, and its final season will be no different. Iain Glen, Ser Jorah Mormont of the globally successful TV series, says its final season will match up to expectations — but may not leave everyone happy.

The anticipation is high as Season 8 — which sums up the story of Game of Thrones, which started with the first season back in 2011 — is set to open in 2019. Glen says there are many surprises in store for the fans, but they will just have to wait and watch.

Asked if the finale will give closure to the fans, Glen told IANS over phone from London: “Yes, I hope. I can’t tell, but I am one of the few people who has read the script and I know the ending and what happens.

“When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes, I felt (it was the) conclusion… But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.

“All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before and the writers have written great episodes. They have had a great strike rate up to now and I am sure that will continue,” he added.

With a storyline that paints a whimsical world of dragons and White Walkers on one hand, and stays close to reality by showing how relationships cannot be trusted when it comes to ruling a kingdom, the show, with its story based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, has become a global phenomenon.

It is about the thrilling quest to claim the Iron Throne, and it is the intricate and surprising tale that keeps one hooked to the show.

Game of Thrones brought actors like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iwan Rheon and Glen into the spiral of fame and made them global stars.

Glen, who is also known for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which aired in India on Sony PIX, said the worldwide success of the show came as a surprise to everyone.

“I had a hunch somewhere that it might go on to do something, but… the milieu of ‘Game of Thrones’… Fantasy… has not had a great track record. I think everyone was definitely surprised about how it grew year on year.

“It has got bigger and bigger in terms of audience numbers and appreciation worldwide, from the first season to the last. That is very unusual, but it is a mark of HBO too.

“They are perfect match for GoT material. It is really rare to find a production company who put the finances that were required to create a very diverse world, landscapes and everything the ‘Game of Thrones’ has done.”

Iain Glen and Emilia Clarke in a still from Game of Thrones.

In the show, Glen is seen as former exiled Northern lord from Westeros, and someone who has sworn loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen (essayed by Clarke). He seems to share a very close bond with Daenerys, with many guessing that he might be attracted towards the Dragon Queen.

Of his character, Glen said: “I always found a romantic streak in him. The makers never decided to write it in the series and I can understand why because everything about Jorah gets revealed onscreen in the story we have already seen. (And rest) we shall see.

“There may be surprises up there. You will have to see what happens up ahead,” he said, leaving us with another tease.

