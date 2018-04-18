Galti Se Mis-Tech first impression: Rithvik Dhanjani-Anita Hassanandani’s quirky web series makes for a fun watch

Galti Se Mis-Tech presents funny interpretations of how social media and technology lead to problems between a modern-day couple. Galti Se Mis-Tech presents funny interpretations of how social media and technology lead to problems between a modern-day couple.

Technology has become an integral part of our lives and social media has completely taken over it. Presenting the same, ALTBalaji recently launched another engaging and fun web series Galti Se Mis-Tech that presents funny interpretations of how social media and technology lead to problems between a modern-day couple. Airing every Tuesday and Friday, the 10-episode series stars television heartthrobs Rithvik Dhanjani and Anita Hassanandani as Dhara and Shivam, respectively.

Now all of us are used to watching shows with a huge cast, but this series comes as a fresh surprise with only the two being seen on screen. Set in their house (till now), Galti Se Mis-Tech is a short and sweet look at everyday issues of Gen-Y. Each episode is of only five-minutes and ends on a high note, where you are left smiling at the couple’s antics. Dhara is a little senti and mental while Shivam is introduced as a little extra and ordinary. Even though it’s just the two of them on screen, they are sufficient to keep you entertained.

We have managed to watch the first four episodes and each episode has a quirky topic. While we wouldn’t like to tell you all, the romance and bickering between the couple is beautifully presented. The makers have smartly picked out subjects that you or your friend have gone through, making it all the more appealing. Be it the insecurity from the ex or ordering lunch to avoid eating your girlfriend’s cooked food or even bitching about your partner with your family – everything just seems so relatable.

Coming to the actors, Rithvik Dhanjani and Anita Hassanandani have aced their characters and their chemistry is super crackling. Coming across as the new-age couple, their bonding is fun. Anita is one actor who can effortlessly get into any role and seeing her as Dhara will only make you fall in love with her more. Also, her styling is to the point, making her look really pretty on screen. As for Rithvik, he is the charming Shivam, who tends to have foot in the mouth moments quite often in his life. Seeing the dashing actor back to doing what he does best i.e. acting is a treat to watch. We hope he takes up more projects soon. Both the actors had shared with us how fun and effortless it was for them to shoot and the same has been rightly captured, with them looking perfect for the part.

While Rithvik and Anita are the life of the series, special brownie points to the writers for penning a story on today’s generation and adding the tadka of social media and cool lingo. Galti Se Mis-Tech is a perfect watch when you are on the go or even want to take a break while working. It’s short, crisp, sweet and totally relatable and we can’t wait for the other episodes to stream.

