Fourplay: Ekta Kapoor’s new web series is a comic take on infidelity, watch video

The web series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, deals with the subject of adultery. The web series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, deals with the subject of adultery.

ALTBalaji’s new web series Fourplay, an obvious pun on the word ‘foreplay,’ featuring Kubra Sait, Gaurav Chopra, Kashmera Shah, Cyndy Khojol and Nitin Mirani, revolves around a few adults who decide to spice up their romantic lives by undertaking some unconventional methods.

The show’s main plot derives all its comedy and drama from two couples, Pooja and Raj (played by Vandana Sajnani Khattar and Rajesh Khattar) and their best buddies Brinda and Bobby (played by Kubra Sait and Gaurav Chopra). Like any ordinary couple, they deal with their daily lives, until they are finally caught in the deep web of misunderstandings, which turns their mundane lives upside down.

The web series is written and directed by Vandana Sajnani Khattar. Speaking about the experience of directing it and her association with ALTBalaji, Vandana said, “Mistaken identities doubled up with the comedy of errors as well as terrors makes this a must watch. It’s been an awesome experience with ALTBalaji. I have always admired Ekta for her achievements and her work and also as a person. She is my inspiration. I couldn’t have asked for a better platform than this as this kind of comedy is the first of its kind on ALTBalaji and I’m so glad everyone has loved the trailer and the excitement is growing. I hope to do many more such fun projects with ALTBalaji.”

Fourplay is a humorous take on adultery and infidelity, and probably the first of its kind, as far as Indian shows are concerned. All episodes of the show are now available on the ALTBalaji app.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd