Flames first impression: The 90s nostalgia sets the romantic tone for this teenage show but are we going to get more?

Ritvik Sahore is turning into an actor whose sincere face can keep you hooked to any series he appears in and the same holds true for the actor’s latest show, Flames. The Timeliners’ series is set in a coaching center, much like Ritvik’s last outing Laakhon Mein Ek, but is far from the morose setting of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Flames is set in a tuition center in West Delhi where students of 11th and 12th standard come in to polish up their Maths and Chemistry. The show is narrated by the head of the coaching center, played by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, who maintains a tone which will remind you of Neelesh Misra. The story revolves around teenage love, heartbreak and will soon transport you to the days when getting a cursory nod from your crush meant the world.

While the show is set in present day, the makers try to tap into the 90s nostalgia which feels quite manipulative at times as you know that these students were born much after the “Pehla Nasha” days. If it’s the 20-something crowd that this show aims to target then this nostalgia trip will surely work in their favour. The selection of romantic songs from the 90s is a reminder that romance in those days was probably more innocent and the same holds true for Rajjo’s (Ritvik Sahore) story.

So far, two episodes of the show have been released on YouTube and it seems like The Timeliners have found their niche when it comes to the web space. Their previous show, The Aam Aadmi Family was meant for the family audience and even here, they maintain a certain purity when it comes to their character’s intentions. The show aims at being a teenage love story but being a 90s kid myself, I can’t really gauge if romance is as timeless as the show tries to portray.

The cast also includes Sunakshi Grover, Tanya Maniktala and Shivam Kakkar. Though the characters of Pandey and Anusha are given enough screen time, they are yet to create a memorable impression on the viewers.

Flames has started off as a show that will not keep you waiting for the next episode but since the duration of each episode isn’t more than 15 minutes, you wouldn’t mind watching it if it comes up on your feed.

