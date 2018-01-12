Exclusive: Sayani Gupta and Rannvijay Singh in Viu’s web series Kaushiki

Margarita with a Straw actor Sayani Gupta and youth icon Rannvijay Singh will play the leads in the web series Kaushiki. Margarita with a Straw actor Sayani Gupta and youth icon Rannvijay Singh will play the leads in the web series Kaushiki.

The digital space is no more just about social media but with time, it has slowly become the platform to present content and talent. Viu, that has entertained masses with shows like Spotlight, Gehraiyaan, Social among others, is all set to launch another exciting web series titled Kaushiki. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Margarita with a Straw actor Sayani Gupta and youth icon Rannvijay Singh will play the leads in the series.

Shared a source exclusively with us, “While Sayani will play the titular character, Rannvijay will play one of the heroes. The 13-episode gripping thriller will present a tale on how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter. The series will be an amalgamation of thrill, drama, romance and emotions and is touted to be the next big thing in the digital space.”

As per sources, the team has already started shooting in full swing and the series is slated to launch sometime soon. The show will be produced by Big Synergy and it will stream on Viu.

Sayani, an alumnus of FTTI, made her debut with Second Marriage Dot Com. Post that she has impressed all with her acting skills in movies like Jolly LLB 2, Parched, Fan and Jagga Jasoos among others. Sayani also played an important role in Amazon’ series Inside Edge and this would be her second attempt in the web space.

As for Rannvijay, he is the face of adventure and youth-based shows in India. After winning the first installment of Roadies, he hosted and then turned mentor in the following seasons. The VJ turned actor soon and has been part of films like London Dreams, Action Replay, 3 AM, Toss and more. He also played the character

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd