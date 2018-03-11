Stranger Things creators Duffer Brothers apologise after being accused of verbal abuse

Duffer Brother say they are committed to providing a safe working environment. Duffer Brother say they are committed to providing a safe working environment.

After being accused of verbally abusing women on set, Stranger Things creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have apologised, saying they are committed to providing a safe working environment.

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologise,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted the Duffer Brothers as saying in a joint statement.

“However, we think it is important not to mischaracterise our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions,” they added.

Peyton Brown, who worked on the show during its first two seasons as a crew member, alleged on Instagram that the showrunners created a hostile work environment for women.

“I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things,” Brown, a self-described “lady grip” from Atlanta, posted on Thursday.

“Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would.”

Brown is credited as a member of the camera department for nine episodes of the Netflix show “Stranger Things” on IMDb. While Brown never identified the Duffer Brothers in her Instagram post, she did in subsequent comments. The comments have since been hidden, but screenshots have surfaced on the social media.

Netflix found no wrongdoing on the set. “We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well,” read a statement on behalf of Netflix.

Stranger Things is on a hiatus but gearing up for season three, which is expected to stream in 2019.

