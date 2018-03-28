Dilnaz Irani to play a police officer in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted 2

Dilnaz Irani’s character in web series Twisted 2 is of a CBI investigator who is a very strong and level-headed woman. Dilnaz Irani’s character in web series Twisted 2 is of a CBI investigator who is a very strong and level-headed woman.

Dilnaz Irani, seen in films like Jodhaa Akbar and Aligarh, has landed the role of a police officer in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted 2. She is stepping into the shoes of Achint Kaur who played Arunima in the series. Dilnaz, an electronic engineering student from Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s College, debuted on stage with Toni Patel’s The Merchant of Venice and then did various plays.

“Twisted 2 is a crime triangle between Rahul, Nia and Arunima. My character is a CBI investigator who is a very strong and level-headed woman. She has a no-nonsense approach to work. However, along with this, she has a humane side to her,” Dilnaz said in a statement.

Asked about her experience of working with Bhatt, who is producing the show with JioCinema, she added, “Vikram Bhatt, or ‘the Boss’ as he is called by all, is a master of his craft. His writing is sharp and his intuition about what works and what doesn’t in this genre is impeccable.”

Twisted 2, directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj, will be launched on the OTT platform VB on the Web on April 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd