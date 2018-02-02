Castle Rock teaser shows Stephen King’s multiverse

Castle Rock brings together many of Stephen King settings and characters. Castle Rock brings together many of Stephen King settings and characters.

Stephen King is undoubtedly the most well-known horror writer of our time. He has been writing from the 1970s and has frightened generations of readers. He also holds the distinction of having numerous adaptations of his novels, novellas and short stories. Last year, the adaptation of his novel It became a humongous success and the highest grossing horror film of all time. The Shawshank Redemption, based on his novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, is considered by many as the greatest film of all time.

Created by JJ Abrams, Hulu’s upcoming Castle Rock is the most unique King adaptation, for it is actually set in the multiverse that the scribe created through his books. King has lived in the US state of Maine for most of his life, and most of his novels have been set in fictional Maine towns like Derry, Jerusalem’s Lot and Castle Rock. Although the show is named Castle Rock, there are mentions of characters from all the three make-believe towns in the teasers. The latest teaser mentions Shawshank too. The teaser is too short to tell anything more, but we can be sure that the show will be an epic story encompassing multiple stories and characters created by King in his various books.

Here is the official synopsis, “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Billy Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn. Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd