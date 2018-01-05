Watch Breathe teaser: Madhavan plays a father who can turn into a monster to save his child

Watch Breathe teaser: R Madhavan will go to any extent to save his child. Watch Breathe teaser: R Madhavan will go to any extent to save his child.

With the rise in Indian content on digital platforms, viewers are delighted to binge on shows that come from their homeland. After the popularity of Inside Edge, Amazon Prime has come up with another show Breathe, starring R Madhavan.

The teaser of the show is out now and from the short clip, we can get a gist of the show. Madhavan plays a parent on the show who will go to any lengths to save his child’s life. His voice-over in the teaser says that when a parent has to fight for his child’s future, they will go to any extent, even if it turns them into a monster. The visuals suggest that the child is struggling for his life in a hospital and we see in juxtaposition that someone else has to die for the child to live.

This will be Madhavan’s first outing on a digital platform. The show also stars Amit Sadh of Sultan and Kai Po Che fame along with Sapna Pabbi. The web series will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Check out the teaser here:

Breathe is an intense psychological drama that follows the lives of ordinary people who are thrown into extraordinary circumstances. Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), an unconventional but brilliant officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, puts the pieces together of deaths that look unconnected and lands up on an unlikely suspect, Danny Mascarenhas (R. Madhavan). Danny faces the extremely difficult choice between morality and the possibility of saving his son’s life but Kabir will not stop till he solves the case.

Amazon Prime India has been exploring native content and in the past few months, we saw shows like Inside Edge, Laakhon Mein Ek and Pushpavalli from the streaming platform.

Madhavan announced his appearance the show on his Twitter platform by unboxing a parcel and this came as a surprise for his fans. On the film front, Madhavan will next be seen in the Telugu film, Savyasachi, and in the Hindi film, Chanda Mama Door Ke.

