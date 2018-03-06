Black Mirror to return with Season 5, watch the teaser here

Sci-fi dystopian thriller Black Mirror is coming back to Netflix with Season 5 Sci-fi dystopian thriller Black Mirror is coming back to Netflix with Season 5

Dystopian thriller Black Mirror Season 5 is returning to Netflix soon. The acclaimed anthology series has won a lot of accolades, including an Emmy.

The official handle of Black Mirror took to Twitter to confirm the news, and even released a tiny teaser of Season 5, much to the delight of the fans. The video was captioned, “The future will be brighter.”

The television show has engrained itself well into the collective consciousness, thanks to its suspenseful, powerful episodes, and terrific performances. The fourth season of the sci-fi series hit the streaming service towards the end of last year. While a few episodes stood out, the viewers were not exactly giddy with excitement about the whole thing.

However, the teaser of the new season has fans whopping with delight, but it is yet to be confirmed how many episodes will the new season have. For those of you who are yet to experience the Black Mirror magic, do not worry, as the previous four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Here’s the teaser for Season 5:

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

Black Mirror has been created by Charlie Brooker, who has earlier lent his hand to projects like Dead Set, Brass Eye, and The 11 O’Clock Show, among others.

The series has earlier featured breakout stars like Letitia Wright (recently seen as Shuri in Black Panther) and Oscar-nominated Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya. Black Mirror, collectively as a series, explores the important question of how new technology affects and transforms us.

