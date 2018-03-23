Black Mirror season 5 begins filming

Most episodes of Black Mirror present a horrifying near-future. Most episodes of Black Mirror present a horrifying near-future.

Charlie Brooker, the creator of groundbreaking science-fiction TV series Black Mirror, says the show has already begun filming its fifth season. Originally broadcast on the UK’s Channel 4, Black Mirror was picked up by Netflix from third season onwards. Its fourth season premiered on December 29 on the streaming service and it appears that the fifth season may arrive by the end of this year. It was confirmed only last month that Netflix has ordered a season 5. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser with visuals from last seasons.

Most episodes of Black Mirror present a horrifying near-future, where humanity’s obsession with technology has led it to adverse situations. This show is scary because it rings too uncomfortably true. The technology, while futuristic, is believable and looks exactly like something future humans will invent and want to possess. Black Mirror has been successful from the beginning and thanks to Netflix, it now has a huge fanbase globally.

While speaking at RTS Awards, Charlie Brooker said, “Season five, we are filming one [episode] at the moment. We are about to start filming another one imminently. I’m writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy.”

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

There is no word as to how many episodes Black Mirror’s season five will have. Season 1 and 2 had 3 episodes. From season 4, when it appeared on Netflix, it has had 6 episodes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App