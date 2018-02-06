It’s real bromance for the actors of Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro

Catch the next episode of Tere Liye Bro this Friday at 7 pm only on Bindass linear and digital platforms. Catch the next episode of Tere Liye Bro this Friday at 7 pm only on Bindass linear and digital platforms.

When a multi-star cast works together, clashes are bound to follow. But Bindass’ series Tere Liye Bro team is quite different. Apart from showcasing a warm bond on-screen, they will completely bowl you over with their real-life chemistry. Prabal Panjabi (Aniket), Pranay Pachauri (Farhan) and Nikhil Khurana (Vineet) started with a blank note when they met each other for the first time on sets. They had no connection but instantly hit it off with an interesting bond while shooting for the series. Getting into the skin of the character so much from the first day of the shoot, the three of them have actually now become besties. These reel life bros now have a special bond in real life too.

The most fun character Aniket is best described as someone full of life and energy. He is also the one who keeps his friends connected with positivity and smiles. And seems like Aniket is not only the keeper in the series but in real life too. Just like his character, Prabal also believes that once he makes friends, he does anything to maintain the friendship. Even after the shoot wrapped up, the three of them have maintained their friendship and meet each other regularly.

Talking about the same, Prabal told indianexpress.com, “It’s really difficult to meet co-stars once your show is over but we decided to break the norms. Having bonded really well on sets, we have planned to catch up regularly and keep our friendship alive. It’s not often that you meet such lovely people and it’s only wise that you don’t want to lose them. Tere Liye Bro will end this week but our brotherhood will continue for long.”

Echoing his thoughts, Nikhil in a chat with us had shared, “Of course it has become difficult after I have bagged another show. But they understand that’s how the industry works. And when love is in the heart, distance doesn’t matter. I know these lines are said for girls but I would use it for my besties too,”

Catch the next episode of Tere Liye Bro this Friday at 7 pm only on Bindass linear and digital platforms.

