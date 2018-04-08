Bigg Boss fame Monalisa to play the glamorous ‘Boudi’ in Hoichoi’s Dupur Thakurpo Season 2

Not many know that Monalisa is a Bengali and her real name is Antara Biswas. Not many know that Monalisa is a Bengali and her real name is Antara Biswas.

Six months back, Hoichoi was launched in the Bengali market with some breathtaking original series in its kitty. One of the first and popular shows, Dupur Thakurpo, starring popular B-town actor Swastika Chatterjee, instantly became a hit with its adult comedy and quirky characters. The platform has now announced the second season of the series and has roped in Bigg Boss fame Monalisa to play the lead character of Jhuma Boudi (sister-in-law).

A source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “Mona is known for her glamorous and sexy avatar which fitted the bill of the character. Also, she has a childlike innocence in her and is funny, without even realizing it. After Swastika, the makers were keen on roping someone with equal popularity and while Mona has been a Bhojpuri star, her appearances in Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye has now made her a nationwide star. The team is confident that this would help their web series to reach out to a wider audience.”

When indianexpress.com reached out to Mona, she shared, “I was really excited when they approached me for this role. We sat together and have discussed the minute details to make it a hit character. The look is very glamorous but as a person, Jhuma is very simple. It’s her adaayein and way of talking that will make the young boys go crazy over her.”

Not many know that Mona is a Bengali and her real name is Antara Biswas. Talking about getting back to her own city, the actor shared, “I keep coming to Kolkata but this is for the first time that I am here for work. I have always been fascinated with the Bengali industry and getting to play such a strong character is like a dream come true. I am really excited about this stint.”

Watch the promo of Monalisa as Jhuma in the web-series

Dupur Thakurpo is the tale of a few young boys, who are attracted to popular woman in their neighbourhood. This season, the audience will get to see their fun antics in the backdrop of a rehabilitation centre. Playing these love-struck boys are young actors Indrajit Majumder, Apratim Chatterjee, Soumendra Bhattacharya, Kartikey Tripathi and Taufeeq Ahmed.

Stating that she has seen the episodes and wants to make her season more popular, Mona added, “The show is definitely a hit and after Swastika, I want to make it a better one. While I am not competing with her, I want to leave no stone unturned to give this my best shot. I enjoyed watching these boys and in real life, they are as naughty as their characters. But I am looking forward to work with them.”

The team will begin shooting from April 9 and the series will start streaming by next month.

