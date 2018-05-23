Here are a few ideas for Obama’s new Netflix show

Barack and Michelle Obama inked a multi-year deal with Netflix on Monday. Barack and Michelle Obama inked a multi-year deal with Netflix on Monday.

In a formal announcement on Monday, former US President Barack Obama revealed his multiyear production deal with streaming giant Netflix in which he and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, will produce television shows and films exclusively for the streaming service. While the international streaming platform will allow the Obamas to reach millions of viewers globally, audiences have also expressed excitement over the collaboration.

Considering the response to Obama’s last appearance on the Netflix’s talk show with David Letterman, there are chances that his future ventures will also become a hit among audiences. Though Netflix has not revealed the format of the upcoming show, the Obamas have confirmed that they do not intend to use the platform to wage a public campaign against the current President or against conservative media voices.

They have rather kept their options open saying that their deal could “potentially include scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, and features.” So here is a list of ideas that we think Obama and Michelle could execute in their upcoming show for Netflix. The list includes ideas on fun comic-book adaptations to feature films based on the former US President’s books.

Moderating conversations on national issues

Barack and Michelle Obama could moderate conversations on important issues for Netflix. Barack and Michelle Obama could moderate conversations on important issues for Netflix.

The most obvious idea for Barack Obama’s upcoming show would be him moderating conversations on topics that were heavily discussed during his presidency including health care, voting rights, immigration, and foreign policy (Netflix’s previous documentary The Final Year almost entirely focuses on that). These topics have solicited a polarized response from American citizens under the current presidency as well. On the other hand, as suggested by NY Times, Michelle Obama could also start a conversation on topics like nutrition that she championed in the White House. We wouldn’t mind sitting down in front of our screens for an hour or two of intellectually stimulating debates with the former POTUS.

An adaptation of The Audacity of Hope

Barack Obama’s second book The Audacity of Hope had come out in 2016. Barack Obama’s second book The Audacity of Hope had come out in 2016.

The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream is the second book written by then-Senator Barack Obama. The number one bestseller book from 2016 received wide critical acclaim after being endorsed by Oprah Winfrey. In the book, Obama explains many of the subjects that became a part of his 2008 presidential campaign. Considering the poitive response that the book received, an adaptation of the same could also gain a lot of traction.

Spidey Meets the President!

Barack Obama featured in Marvel Comics a week before he took office. Barack Obama featured in Marvel Comics a week before he took office.

Can you imagine how cool it would be if Obama joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The superhero franchise has several shows on Netflix already and could be interested in adapting their popular comic ‘Spidey Meets the President!’. The comic book which was published a week before Obama took the office in January 2009 begins with Peter Parker covering the presidential inaugural address by Obama. But the plot takes a turn as a car pulls up and another Obama steps out. The comic follows Spiderman’s quest to distinguish the real President from the super-villain Chamaleon.

The Apprentice

Donald Trump’s The Apprentice debuted in 2004. Donald Trump’s The Apprentice debuted in 2004.

As many of us are aware, the reality show The Apprentice is more or less responsible for launching the current US President Donald Trump in the public eye. From his fateful catchphrase “You’re fired!” to laying the foundation of Trump-onomics, the show played a huge role in establishing Trump’s public image in the initial phase. A major part of the show was also covered in Netflix’s previous docu-series on Trump titled Trump: An American Dream. It would be interesting to see Obama’s spin on the reality show considering his witty personality.

