Badshah on turning producer with web show Lockdown: It’s a stressful job

What happens when two musical masterminds are locked in a location and asked to recreate a song? We are sure, something magical will happen, isn’t it? Popular singer, rapper and music superstar Badshah is all set to launch his first production Lockdown on ZEE5, under the banner Afterhours. The web show will be about 20 singers joining hands to create a musical extravaganza. Talking about his debut production, Badshah, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It’s so stressful. Trust me it’s really difficult and sometimes I feel like kya panga le liya hai (what trouble I have taken up).”

Sharing more about the show and format, the 32-year-old music superstar shared, “Zee had the basic idea and they approached us with it. My team and I sat down together to add some modification and we were good to go. It was our idea that we will lockdown the singers for 48 hours, so that in the given time, they can focus completely on it. There are no winners and competition, it’s rather just a show to promote good talent.”

“There would be 10 mainstream singers-musicians, like me, Raftaar, Papon, Sachin-Jigar, Kailash Kher, Gippy Grewal and then 10, who have built their base on the digital space like Jonita Gandhi, Shirley Setia, Darshan Rawal, Arjun Kanungo among more. All these people are really famous on YouTube, and it was a great experience bringing the two worlds together,” added Badshah.

Ask him about his take on the recreation of songs, and he stated, “If it’s done rightly, it can really become a good hit. But songs shouldn’t be recreated by just adding a few words but made into something new. The kind of work that you will see in our show is amazing. It will not sound like any typical recreated version.”

Badshah feels that the digital medium is the future as he quipped, “I think it’s a great time for the web world. I don’t know anyone apart from my mother who watches television and I am sure, she wouldn’t be interested in the kind of work that we are doing. The reason we got into the digital medium is to get the right audience’s attention and give them some interesting and exciting content.”

The rapper, who has hits like “Dj Wale Babu”, “Saturday Saturday”, “Kaala Chashmah”, “Kar Gayi Chull”, “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai” among more also added, “Personally, I am also completely dependent on the internet for my work. Also the composition that we do, it’s mainly consumed by people on the web. So, the digital medium is really important to me.”

Lastly, when we asked Badshah if he is getting back to judge his music show Dil Hai Hindustani on Star Plus, he quipped, “Yes I am, but I don’t think I am allowed to speak about it at the moment.”

Lockdown will launch soon on Zee Entertainment’s app ZEE5.

