Aziz Ansari becomes the first Asian to win Best Actor for Comedy at the Golden Globes 2018

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Among the many winners for the night, Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari finally took home the Golden Globe this year. He is the first Asian actor to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV comedy category.

He emerged winner for his role in Netflix’s The Master Of None. The 34-year-old actor said he was elated on his first win at the annual awards as going by the websites he thought he had already lost the award this year too. “I genuinely didn’t think I would win as all the websites said I was gonna lose. Also, I am glad that we won this one. To lose two of these in a row would have been a really sh***y moment for me. But this is nice. The only reason my acting is good on the show is because everyone holds me up,” Ansari said in his acceptance speech. He had been up against Anthony Anderson of Black-ish, Kevin Bacon of I Love Dick, William H Macy of Shameless and Will and Grace star Eric McCormack.

Ansari was nominated in the same category for the Netflix show The Master of None in 2016. Among other firsts, This is Us actor Sterling K Brown also made history becoming the first African-American actor to win the TV lead actor drama category. Oprah Winfrey also became the first African-American woman to win the prestigious the Cecil B. DeMille Award and she even gave one of the most iconic speeches of the night while accepting it.

