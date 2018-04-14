Anita Hassanandani: Not letting myself get stereotyped has been my biggest achievement

Anita Hassanandani is seen playing the evil-turned-angel Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita Hassanandani is seen playing the evil-turned-angel Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Television’s leading faces might get a tremendous fan following but they are still termed as ‘bahus’ universally. Breaking the shackles of that image, Anita Hassanandani has managed to create her mark with varied roles, and not to forget her stylish looks. Taking a step ahead in her quest to experiment, the pretty actor signed ALTBalaji’s latest web-series Galti Se Mis-Tech, where she is seen sharing screen space with Rithvik Dhanjani. As the actor turns a year older today, she pledges to entertain her fans with more quality work. Recently, indianexpress.com got a chance to have a candid conversation with Anita, where she spoke about her web show, Naagin 3 and her real-life relationship.

Anita Hassanandani shared with us that she was quite excited about her digital debut and her role in Galti Se Mis-Tech. “As an actor, I am always on the lookout for some interesting and exciting project. When I heard the script, I was completely floored. My character is very relatable and so is the storyline. Each one of us somewhere sometimes has faced a similar situation and that is the USP of this series. It’s come out really well and I am really proud and happy with the way people are reacting to it,” the actor shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com

Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani in Galti Se Mis-Tech. Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani in Galti Se Mis-Tech.

On one hand, Anita is seen playing the evil-turned-angel Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, on the other side, she is prepping for her role in Naagin 3, where she is getting to play a today’s girl. Stating that she feels lucky as an actor, Anita quipped, “I am so thankful that I was never put in any bracket. To be not stereotyped is a really big achievement for an actor on television and I could manage to attain it. After YHM, I did get similar offers but I was adamant that I will not repeat myself and that has worked in my favour. Having been in the industry for so long, it’s a pleasure that I am still offered strong and different roles.”

When asked to share about her role in Naagin 3, the actor said with her trademark infectious smile, “I do not have much information myself and I am not even allowed to share. So you would have to wait for a while.”

Her co-star Rithvik had shared with us how the two had a maddening and effortless time together. Echoing his thought, Anita quipped, “We have known each other for a long time so I knew it was going to be fun shooting with him. But trust me, we had a blast. Since we had really less time, we worked hard to pull it off. After I saw the first episode, even I was amazed by the way our chemistry has come out. The show is a simple tale of every couple, and while shooting, both of us used to improvise sharing our own life experiences.”

Galti Se Mis-Tech has Anita playing a young girl, who is hooked on to social media, and sometimes comes across as a nagging girlfriend. Ask her if she is the same in real life, she laughed out loud to say, “You should ask Rohit (husband Rohit Reddy) this. But honestly, we are a very compatible couple and have no space for nagging each other. I am in a beautiful relationship with my best friend and that’s about it.”

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Anita!!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd