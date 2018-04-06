Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series to have 5 seasons, may cost 1 billion dollars

Amazon bought the TV rights to LOTR for 250 million dollars last year. Amazon bought the TV rights to LOTR for 250 million dollars last year.

Amazon really appears to be into unearthing the next Game of Thrones. And what better way to do that than adapting the book that inspired the story of Game of Thrones? Amazon bought the rights to JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings for a whopping 250 million dollars. The production costs of the TV adaptation, it was said, may come down to 500 million dollars, which is more than most Hollywood blockbusters earn worldwide.

Now, new details have emerged. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it appears that the total production costs may turn out to be 1 billion dollars – which beggars belief, to say the least. The series is said to be five season long. Peter Jackson directed The Lord of the Rings films in three installments. The film became a huge commercial and critical success, bagging 17 Academy Awards. New Line Cinema (a subsidiary production company of Warner Bros) produced the trilogy. Amazon had to include New Line and Warner Bros in discussion so that footage from the films could be used potentially, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is a huge gamble. And there is no guarantee that it would be paid off. But this does indicate that Amazon is really serious into improving the content library of its Prime Video streaming service. Currently, the service has some half a dozen quality shows. But Jeff Bezos is not playing games anymore. We may see a reinvention of the streaming service with a lot more original content along the lines of the market leader Netflix.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon would adapt the original book or other stories. Tolkien practically built a new, highly-imaginative world and wrote lots of other stories describing the events of different ages in different tales. There is quite a bit potential to craft something different – perhaps veering towards the sex and violence of Game of Thrones.

