Niki Walia and Samir Soni in ALTBalaji’s Puncch Beat

Vikas Gupta’s youth drama Punchh Beat is already creating a lot of buzz thanks to its stellar star cast. Having roped in Priyank Sharma, Splitsvilla fame Siddharth Sharma and the much loved Harshita Gaur of Sadda Haq fame, the web series, to be launched on ALTBalaji, seems to have success written all over it. Now, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the makers have also roped in Niki Wali and Samir Soni to play pivotal roles in the show.

Niki, known for her performance in shows like Astitva, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara or films like Shaandar, will make her digital debut with Puncch Beat. Lovingly called as Madhuri Dixit of the small screen, Niki will play the principal of the school. As for Samir, he will play the parent of the male lead and be the catalyst to the entire story. Samir has been known for his strong roles – be it TV, films or digital space. This would be his second stint with ALTBalaji after playing the lead in Bewafaa Sii Wafaa.

Talking about her role in the show, Niki shared, “I feel proud to be associated with ALTBalaji as their content is brilliant, diversified and challenging. I am in love with the character I play in Puncch Beat and the show is funky, fun and full of energy. Compliments to Vikas for taking up the challenge. Also, his team has put in long, grueling hours to make this possible. I am so looking forward to my new experience with these fresh kids on the block. I know they will nail it!”

On his part, Samir shared, “I am really excited to be a part Puncch Beat. The show has fresh talented faces and is high on energy. My character is an integral part of the show and very well written. Working with ALT is always special and it’s my second time with them. It’s homecoming to work with Ekta. Also, no one understands the pulse of the characters better than her.”

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show will also see Nikhil Bhambri, Amaad Mintoo, Kajol Tyagi, Gargi Nandi, Mrinmai Kolwalkar and Sindhuja play pivotal roles.

Revolving around the students of Rosewood High, Puncch Beat promises to be an energetic show focusing on their passion for boxing and dancing. Along with that, the story will also focus on the journey of two brothers and their fight to find their own identities. The shoot for the show has begun in Dehradun and it will launch later this year.

