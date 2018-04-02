ALTBalaji to launch political thriller penned by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh

The writers of AltBalaji’s tentatively titled political-thriller The Ghost Who Bombs, Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh. The writers of AltBalaji’s tentatively titled political-thriller The Ghost Who Bombs, Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh.

All set to mark its first anniversary, ALTBalaji, in the year gone by, has made its mark by launching some of the most exciting and interesting web series. Be it romantic sagas like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Kehne Ko Humsafar or action-packed dramas like Bose: Dead or Alive, Test Case and quirky youth shows like Dev DD and Romil Juggal, the platform has managed to entertain all. And now in 2018, we have exclusive information that ALT is all set to launch a political thriller, tentatively titled The Ghost Who Bombs. The series is being penned by acclaimed writers Aseem Arora of Lucknow Central, Heroes, POW fame and Parveez Shaikh, who has written for Queen and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

A source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “The Ghost Who Bombs will be a political thriller and will deal with how terrorism spread in India using technology and kept the police and intelligence agencies on their toes for seven years. It will be a fictional tale with some references from real-life events and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. The show is currently in its pre-production stage and the cast is yet to be finalised.”

The video-on-demand platform has a lot up its sleeve in the coming months. While Ronit Roy-Mona Singh’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will reach its climax, on April 6, the remaining episodes of Haq Se will start streaming. Post that, Selfie Wali PM about a fashionista turning into a politician, Kapoors starring Ridhima Pandit and Kushal Tandon, Home with Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Galti Se Mis-tech with Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani, and season three of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat are also in the pipeline.

Super proud! Will soon announce more. For now, The coolest school ever! Produced by the very enterprising @lostboy54 also very entertaining, after Bigg Boss 👀😂

Here comes #Puncchbeat! Cast to be revealed soon!! pic.twitter.com/7MTNbLP7dS — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 31, 2018

Recently, Ekta Kapoor also gave a glimpse of Punch Beat, one of her upcoming series helmed by Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta and starring Priyank Sharma.

