Akshara Haasan to make digital debut with an adaptation of Sheeja Jose’s Goodbye Girl

Goodbye Girl will mark Akshara Haasan’s digital debut. Goodbye Girl will mark Akshara Haasan’s digital debut.

Sheeja Jose, who has previously worked as a creative director for the courtroom drama Adalat, is now entering the web series landscape with an adaptation of her very first book Goodbye Girl. Produced by Sohail Malkai and Girish Johar, Goodbye Girl will star Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara in the lead role.

Haasan’s digital debut is said to be directed The Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No 21 director Aditya Datt. Sohail Malkai, the producer of the series, says that the web series is going to attract a lot of attention as the content is going to be very intriguing. He also adds that the series is being made with the global audience in mind.

Goodbye Girl, an action thriller, will witness Akshara in a never-seen-before avatar in some nail-biting action sequences. She will also be going through extensive training under an international action co-ordinator for the same.

Jose’s book had received a lot of appreciation when it released in January 2015. The book’s official synopsis reads, “Today I am 18. I have decided to give myself a birthday gift – JUSTICE My enemies are rich,powerful and dangerous. If I want to be alive, I’ll have to kill them before they kill me. I do not care if I die in the process. At least I will die knowing that I am not a victim anymore. I am a survivor. I am going to open a real world,scarier than fiction. Will you walk with me ? Because if it can happen to me, it can happen to you too…”

Haasan made her Kollywood debut with Siva’s Vivegam. Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan also announced that his upcoming production which has director Rajesh M Selva at the helm, will star Akshara opposite Tamil actor Vikram.

