Adulting first impression: Dice Media’s new coming-of-age story needs a lesson in adulting

Dice Media’s new web series titled Adulting is the story of two 20-something girls trying to take up the responsibility of being independent adults for the first time. Starring Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama in the lead, the first episode of Adulting dropped on April 18.

Adulting’s first episode titled Broke AF follows Ray’s plans to make the birthday of her flatmate Nikhat (Ahmed) interesting after she forgets her birthday. The only problem being that it is the end of the month and the two have spent all their money on a Justin Beiber concert the previous night. Although the premise is interesting, Adulting fails to bring anything new to the web series landscape and is just not engaging enough for fans to enjoy spending their time on it.

For starters, the narrative feels far too stretched for a 24-minute long episode. While we get the fuss around one’s first birthday away from home, after a point, it just gets a little too immature and over the top.

Even the lead characters Ray and Nikhat are not well thought-out and seem to belong to a very artificial world. They are definitely not the kind of people that you expect to meet in real life. Their pretentiously cool relationship gets intolerably mushy towards the end of the episode where Nikhat is repetitively trying to hug Ray. While there are some light-hearted moments like the one where Ray is chit-chatting with her colleague, they can’t make up for the rest of the incongruities in the show. All Adulting remains to be is a mismatched collection of YouTube sketches tied together.

Both Aisha and Yashaswini seem to be trying a little too hard to lend their characters a kind of liveliness in Adulting. Their drunken act is too cutesy. While Dayama is going all ‘thodu,’ Ahmed is unnecessarily slurring. Post which, it becomes all the more difficult for us as viewers to stay invested in their stories for long. Even their background score by Sameer Rahat is unimpressive. It feels especially odd when in the middle of the episode, Ray starts dancing to it.

Conceptualised by Dhruv Sehgal, who also wrote their previous Little Things, Adulting just fails to live up to the standard set by the previous Dice Media shows. Female-centric coming-of-age series like Girl in The City are places where the makers could take their inspiration from. The first season of Adulting has just started and we are hoping that the series has much more to offer in the future.

