A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 trailer: Count Olaf won’t let the Baudelaires live in peace

Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 starts streaming from March 30. Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 starts streaming from March 30.

The Baudelaires have seen a lot of adventures ever since their parents apparently passed away in a mysterious fire accident. Left in the care of Count Olaf, who wants to claim their wealth, the kids have been tossed around from guardian to guardian and each time they’ve experienced even worse circumstances.

The season 2 of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is all set to come back on Netflix and if the trailer is anything to go by, we know that Count Olaf is not done with the Baudelaire children yet. The kids were left in a boarding school at the end of the last season and that is where the new season will begin from. Along with the Baudelaires, we will also see Quagmires who have also been left at the school after their house was burnt down. Strangely enough, the kids have evidence that points towards them having the same enemy.

As we saw in the last season, the kids have been introduced to the secret lives their parents (played by Will Arnett and Cobie Smulders) lived and it looks like they will find more proof of the same. The dark, demoralising tone of the show with some extraordinary sets and some stellar performances was appreciated in the first season.

Starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket and Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith as the Baudelaire children, this series of unfortunate events will start streaming from March 30.

