13 Reasons Why Season 2 trailer: Netflix’s teen suicide drama turns darker

Here’s when the lastest season of 13 Reasons Why will start streaming on Netflix. Here’s when the lastest season of 13 Reasons Why will start streaming on Netflix.

More than a year after the first season of controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why premiered on Netflix, the streaming giant has announced the release date for the second season with a first look trailer.

Helmed by Brian Yorkey, 13 Reasons Why garnered a lot of criticism for its brutal portrayal of teen suicide but it returns with its second season on May 18. The 13 part first season had followed the high school life of Hannah Baker (Katherina Langford) through a series of tapes she had left behind for her schoolmates. Each of the tapes provided new perspectives and reasons as to why the girl took her own life. The following season is expected to explore how the cast copes up with Hannah’s tapes and more.

Also Read | Netflix to include introductory warning video in 13 Reasons Why episodes

But their ordeal looks far from over. The trailer reveals that the students are now haunted with a series of controversial polariods instead of tapes. The video shows several cast members along with photos that reveal a darker side to their personality. Several characters are even warned to ‘keep their mouths shut.’ Then, there is the looming trial between Hannah’s parents and the school district — Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) and school guidance counselor Kevin Porter (Derek Luke).

We also see that Hannah’s mother Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh) is now a step ahead in her investigation to find the culprits. There is a shot of her joining the dots on her own bulletin board. The clip ends with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) picking up a card that carries the warning “The tapes were just the beginning” on its back. We also have multiple shots of series’ regular like Tony (Christian Navarro), Bryce (Justin Prentice) and Jessica (Alisha Boe).

The tapes were just the beginning! The tapes were just the beginning!

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd