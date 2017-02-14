Veeram trailer: Hrithik Roshan unveils Kunal Kapoor’s ‘incredible’ promo, watch video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan released Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram trailer. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan released Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram trailer.

Exactly 10 days ahead of its official theatrical release, the trailer of Kunal Kapoor’s highly-anticipated period drama Veeram was unveiled by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on his Facebook page. Calling the promo video “incredible,” the Kaabil actor lauded Kunal’s work in the film. “Thank u so much Duggu!,” Kunal tweeted, appreciating Hrithik for his gesture.

The filmmakers of Veeram had already ramped up the expectations around the upcoming epic drama with a teaser trailer earlier. The latest trailer reassures the audience that the film will be a gripping tale narrated through intense performances and grand visuals. The film, which is the big screen adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Macbeth, is high on literary and artistic value. The filmmakers have given a great importance to details in the film, which is very visible in costumes, presentation of each character and the action scenes involving traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu.

Thank u so much Duggu! http://t.co/fNmfT9agLH — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) February 14, 2017

Veeram trailer throws light on the different emotions, including, love, greed, war, guilt and betrayal that shape this epic drama. Set in 13th century Kerala, the film resuscitates the real life character made famous through folklore, literature and songs.

The film revolves around the life of warrior Chandu Chekavar and his quest for power. Chekavars were legendary warriors in Kerala who would often fight battles for the noblemen in the ancient kingdom. Veeram is a trilingual film and is produced at the cost of Rs 35 crore, which makes it the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam. And the film also got the international recognition after it joined the Oscar race in the original song category. The film’s song ‘We Will Rise’ made it to the list of 91 other songs eligible for the coveted Academy Awards.

Some of the internationally renowned technicians have worked on the film, including stunt choreographer Allan Poppleton, who has worked on films such as 300, Hunger Games and Avatar. Hollywood musician Jeff Rona has scored music for the film. Veteran music director M K Arjunan, meanwhile, has composed a song for Veeram, which is written by late Kavalam Narayana Panicker. Award-winning make-up artist Trefor Proud is also part of the project.

Veeram, directed by award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj, will hit the screens on February 24. “Spurned in love. Coming for revenge on the 24th of Feb #chanduchekavar @VeeramOfficial,” Kunal had confirmed the release on his Twitter page recently.

