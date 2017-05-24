Baahubali 2 box office collection Day 27: Will SS Rajamouli’s film continue to keep its hold?

Baahubali 2 might not be able retain its hold on the tag of India’s most successful film. Baahubali 2 might not be able retain its hold on the tag of India’s most successful film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has become the highest grosser of all times. From India to the US, the movie has collected what can be considered an astounding amount at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Baahubali 2 collected rs 129.16 crore in North America alone, till May 21. He also shared its Hindi version’s numbers. “#Baahubali2 RECORDS… Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 200 cr: Day 6 300 cr: Day 10 400 cr: Day 15 450 cr: Day 20 475 cr: Day 24 HINDI. India biz.” Till the last reported figures, Baahubali 2 stands at a total collection of Rs 1577 crore till Monday.

It is almost a month since the movie released and this Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty starrer has opened up the a lot of avenues for the south Indian film industry globally. Film fraternity across the country is stunned by what director SS Rajamouli has achieved with his franchise.

How long will this last is a question that we have all posed atleast once in the last week. Especially, after the resounding success of Dangal in China box office, where Aamir Khan’s starrer has collected about Rs 700 crores, coming close to breaking Baahubali 2’s record everyday. Trade pundits have also come to the conclusion that Dangal may end up racing ahead of Baahubali 2 in terms of money. As of now, Dangal stands at a worldwide collection of Rs 1,548 crore.

However, post the recent information that Baahubali 2 might release in China in July, we can expect this competition to get more intense. It is important to keep in mind that Dangal has won the hearts of audience in China due to its inspiring plot. Baahubali 2 on the other hand has nothing new to offer in terms of plot, and is more a visual treat for audience. ‘Why Baahubali killed Kattappa’ might have made this movie a winner is other regions, it is a very important though to acknowledge that China might not be interested in answering this question.

