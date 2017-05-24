Twitter suspends Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account

Twitter suspended Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account , after the artist posted a series of allegedly offensive tweets. (File) Twitter suspended Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account , after the artist posted a series of allegedly offensive tweets. (File)

Twitter on Tuesday suspended Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account , after he posted a series of allegedly offensive tweets. The singer claims the move is aimed at curbing nationalist voices like his. The singer’s tweets were targeted at JNU student Shehla Rashid’s tweet against BJP.

Talking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, he said, “My tweets were not at all offensive. The entire nation today stands with me . Those offended are the anti-national elements . They can abuse the Indian Army, they can speak against our Prime Minister and get away, but mere replying to their tweets can get your accounts suspended.”

