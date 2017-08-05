Torque promoter P S Chhatwal enters Marathi film industry

P S Chhatwal P S Chhatwal

Promoter of Torque Pharmaceuticals P S Chhatwal has entered the Marathi film industry as a producer with the upcoming film, Mala Kahich Problem Nahi. The film is slated for release on August 11. Chhatwal had earlier produced a Hindi film, Dongri Ka Raja. “Marathi is a rich language which I have always been proud to speak and Mumbai and Maharashtra has given me so much that it’s now time for me to pay back. It is due to Maharashtra that I have ventured into Marathi films,” said Chhatwal.

The Marathi film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and has Gashmeer Mahajani and Spruha Joshi in lead roles. Chhatwal said his earlier film Dongri Ka Raja did not do well as it was released after the government announced demonetisation of the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 on November 8.

“No one has cheated me and all have been fair in their dealings with me, but unfortunately, my first Hindi venture, Dongri Ka Raja, released in the demonetisation days and I had to face terrible losses,” said Chhatwal. Chhatwal added that he will soon announce a few more projects in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi.

